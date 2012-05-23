Nagpur, May 23 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam fell sharply. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from traders amid short supply from crushing plants. About nine dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. * Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,000 29,300-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,100 29,400-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,000-33,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 29,000-32,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 600 29,400-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 721 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 682 Cottonseed refined 700 715 Cottonseed solvent 680 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 720 Soyoil Solvent 678 679 Cottonseed refined 705 715 Cottonseed solvent 685 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 723 Soyoil Solvent 680 683 Cottonseed refined oil 710 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 690 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 734 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 736 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 735 LATUR Soyoil refined 730 733 NANDED Soyoil refined 734 735 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734, Baramati - 737, Chalisgaon - 733, Pachora - 738, Parbhani - 735, Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 733, Supa - 737, Sangli - 738. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,700-28,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,500, Hingoli - 28,600, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,800, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 27 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.