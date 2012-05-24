Groundnut oil prices moved down in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak global trend also supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units, mainly weighed on the groundnut oil prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * There was negligible change in the soymeal pattern of trading here as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept prices unaltered in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquireis from South-based plants also boosted prices. * Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-33,400 30,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,500-33,500 30,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 800 30,500-33,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,900-32,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,700-33,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 33,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 20 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 679 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil Solvent 680 680 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 732 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 735 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 732 LATUR Soyoil refined 730 730 NANDED Soyoil refined 734 734 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734, Baramati - 737, Chalisgaon - 733, Pachora - 738, Parbhani - 735, Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 733, Supa - 737, Sangli - 738. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,500, Hingoli - 28,600, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,800, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 22 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.