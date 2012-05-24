Groundnut oil prices moved down in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand
from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak global trend also
supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units, mainly weighed on the
groundnut oil prices, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* There was negligible change in the soymeal pattern of trading here as prices hovered
around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals
against sporadic demand mainly kept prices unaltered in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Further rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
fresh enquireis from South-based plants also boosted prices.
* Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-33,400 30,000-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,500-33,500 30,100-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 800 30,500-33,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 29,900-32,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 29,700-33,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 33,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 20 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 679
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,960
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 718 718
Soyoil Solvent 678 678
Cottonseed refined 705 705
Cottonseed solvent 685 685
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 720 720
Soyoil Solvent 680 680
Cottonseed refined oil 710 710
Cottonseed solvent oil 690 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 732 732
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 735 735
JALNA
Soyoil refined 732 732
LATUR
Soyoil refined 730 730
NANDED
Soyoil refined 734 734
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734,
Baramati - 737, Chalisgaon - 733, Pachora - 738, Parbhani - 735,
Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 733, Supa - 737, Sangli - 738.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,500, Hingoli - 28,600,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,800, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 22 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 32
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.