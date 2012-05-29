Nagpur, May 29 The rising trend in select edible oils remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam prices up in Americna and palm oil prices rose in Malaysia, the world's second biggest palm growers, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed and rapeseed oils today opened on firm note on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. About two dollar per tonne hike in international edible oils in last two sessions and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil in Vidarbha as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted weak on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported thin as farmers were reluctant to sell it at low prices, affecting arrival. * Nearly 2,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,600 30,100-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,700 30,200-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,900-34,300 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,000-33,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,500-34,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 29,700-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 15 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 732 726 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 692 688 Cottonseed refined 720 710 Cottonseed solvent 700 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 710 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 727 Soyoil Solvent 690 686 Cottonseed refined 725 718 Cottonseed solvent 702 699 AKOLA Soyoil refined 731 727 Soyoil Solvent 691 686 Cottonseed refined oil 730 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 742 738 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 741 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 738 LATUR Soyoil refined 742 739 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 740 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739, Baramati - 746, Chalisgaon - 744, Pachora - 748, Parbhani - 744, Koosnoor - 746, Solapur - 742, Supa - 745, Sangli - 748. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,100 27,400-27,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola - 28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500-29,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.2 degree Celsius (115.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 34 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *