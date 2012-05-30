Nagpur, May 30 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-34,250 29,500-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-34,350 29,600-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,300 29,500-34,250 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 29,900-34,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 600 29,700-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 732 732 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 692 692 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 727 727 Soyoil Solvent 687 687 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 702 702 AKOLA Soyoil refined 728 728 Soyoil Solvent 688 688 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 742 742 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 742 LATUR Soyoil refined 742 742 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739, Baramati - 746, Chalisgaon - 744, Pachora - 748, Parbhani - 744, Koosnoor - 746, Solapur - 742, Supa - 745, Sangli - 748. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,100 27,800-28,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola - 28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500-29,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.3 degree Celsius (115.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 35 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *