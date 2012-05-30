Nagpur, May 30 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor,
linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-34,250 29,500-33,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-34,350 29,600-33,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,300 29,500-34,250
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 29,900-34,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 600 29,700-33,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,100,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 732 732
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 692 692
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 727 727
Soyoil Solvent 687 687
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 702 702
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 728 728
Soyoil Solvent 688 688
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 742 742
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 745 745
JALNA
Soyoil refined 742 742
LATUR
Soyoil refined 742 742
NANDED
Soyoil refined 744 744
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739,
Baramati - 746, Chalisgaon - 744, Pachora - 748, Parbhani - 744,
Koosnoor - 746, Solapur - 742, Supa - 745, Sangli - 748.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,100 27,800-28,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700
Akola - 28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800,
Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500-29,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.3 degree Celsius (115.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 35 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 32
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *