Nagpur, June 1 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak
trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts
for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable
oils ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and
coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered smartly on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, notable hike in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted
soyabean prices.
* About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,900-34,100 29,500-34,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,000-34,200 29,600-34,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 29,900-34,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 30,100-34,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 29,800-33,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,800, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,100,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 729 732
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 688 692
Cottonseed refined 715 720
Cottonseed solvent 695 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 725 727
Soyoil Solvent 685 687
Cottonseed refined 720 725
Cottonseed solvent 698 702
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 727 729
Soyoil Solvent 687 689
Cottonseed refined oil 725 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 705 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 739 742
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 742 745
JALNA
Soyoil refined 740 742
LATUR
Soyoil refined 738 742
NANDED
Soyoil refined 742 744
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738,
Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 741, Pachora - 745, Parbhani - 741,
Koosnoor - 743, Solapur - 740, Supa - 743, Sangli - 746.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,400 27,800-28,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800
Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 28,900,
Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600-29,900.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.3 degree Celsius (115.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 29 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 34
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
