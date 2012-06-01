Nagpur, June 1 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered smartly on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted soyabean prices. * About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,900-34,100 29,500-34,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,000-34,200 29,600-34,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 29,900-34,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 30,100-34,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,800-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,800, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 729 732 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 688 692 Cottonseed refined 715 720 Cottonseed solvent 695 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 725 727 Soyoil Solvent 685 687 Cottonseed refined 720 725 Cottonseed solvent 698 702 AKOLA Soyoil refined 727 729 Soyoil Solvent 687 689 Cottonseed refined oil 725 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 739 742 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 742 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 740 742 LATUR Soyoil refined 738 742 NANDED Soyoil refined 742 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738, Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 741, Pachora - 745, Parbhani - 741, Koosnoor - 743, Solapur - 740, Supa - 743, Sangli - 746. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,400 27,800-28,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800 Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 28,900, Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600-29,900. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.3 degree Celsius (115.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 29 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 34 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *