Nagpur, June 2 The wholesale prices of soyabean and cotton oils today tumble in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra largely in tandem with weakening global cues. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil slipped in futures trading in Malaysia. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Coconut KP oil too reported sharp fall here in absence of buyers and increased supply from producing regions like Southern parts of the country. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed and rapeseed oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to pull down prices in weak trading activity. Pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha affected arrival. * About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-33,600 29,900-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-33,700 30,000-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-33,800 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 800 29,500-33,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,800-33,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,500-33,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 33,800, Nanded - 33,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 727 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 688 Cottonseed refined 710 715 Cottonseed solvent 690 696 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 724 Soyoil Solvent 678 684 Cottonseed refined 715 721 Cottonseed solvent 695 697 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 723 Soyoil Solvent 678 682 Cottonseed refined oil 720 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 739 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 732 740 JALNA Soyoil refined 731 740 LATUR Soyoil refined 731 733 NANDED Soyoil refined 734 740 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 732, Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 735, Pachora - 738, Parbhani - 736, Koosnoor - 735, Solapur - 732, Supa - 737, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,400 28,000-28,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800 Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 28,900, Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600-29,900. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.7 degree Celsius (114.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 42 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thundershowers towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 33 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *