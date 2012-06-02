Nagpur, June 2 The wholesale prices of soyabean and cotton oils today tumble in the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra largely in tandem with weakening global cues. Trading
sentiment turned bearish after palm oil slipped in futures trading in Malaysia. No trader was in
mood for any commitment because of sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil, sources said
Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Coconut KP oil too reported sharp fall here in absence of buyers and increased supply
from producing regions like Southern parts of the country.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed and rapeseed
oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival.
Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to pull down prices in weak trading activity.
Pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha affected arrival.
* About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-33,600 29,900-34,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-33,700 30,000-34,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-33,800 33,700-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 800 29,500-33,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 29,800-33,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 29,500-33,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 33,800, Nanded - 33,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 727
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 688
Cottonseed refined 710 715
Cottonseed solvent 690 696
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 718 724
Soyoil Solvent 678 684
Cottonseed refined 715 721
Cottonseed solvent 695 697
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 718 723
Soyoil Solvent 678 682
Cottonseed refined oil 720 725
Cottonseed solvent oil 700 705
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 732 739
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 732 740
JALNA
Soyoil refined 731 740
LATUR
Soyoil refined 731 733
NANDED
Soyoil refined 734 740
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 732,
Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 735, Pachora - 738, Parbhani - 736,
Koosnoor - 735, Solapur - 732, Supa - 737, Sangli - 739.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,400 28,000-28,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800
Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 28,900,
Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600-29,900.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.7 degree Celsius (114.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 42 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thundershowers towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 33 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *