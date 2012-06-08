Nagpur, June 8 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted `wait and watch'
policy, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices in thin trading
activity.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) continued to show firm tendency on increased demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up
prices.
* About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,900-33,800 29,000-33,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,900 29,100-33,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,500-33,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 29,900-33,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 29,400-33,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 29,400-33,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 33,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 679
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 718 718
Soyoil Solvent 678 678
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 719 719
Soyoil Solvent 679 679
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 728 728
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 730 730
JALNA
Soyoil refined 726 726
LATUR
Soyoil refined 728 728
NANDED
Soyoil refined 731 731
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725,
Baramati - 729, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727,
Koosnoor - 728, Solapur - 725, Supa - 729, Sangli - 731.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,200 28,000-28,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800
Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,700,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 29,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.0 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 48 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and
Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 31 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *