Nagpur, June 8 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted `wait and watch' policy, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices in thin trading activity. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to show firm tendency on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,900-33,800 29,000-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,000-33,900 29,100-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,500-33,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 29,900-33,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,400-33,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,400-33,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 33,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 679 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil Solvent 679 679 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 728 728 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 726 726 LATUR Soyoil refined 728 728 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 729, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 728, Solapur - 725, Supa - 729, Sangli - 731. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,200 28,000-28,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800 Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,700, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.0 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 48 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *