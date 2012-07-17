Nagpur, July 17 Linseed and castor oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as American soya digam prices quoted strong. Reported demand from American oil paint industries also pushed up these oils, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in linseed and castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 45,000-46,600 44,000-45,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 45,100-46,700 44,100-45,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 44,000-44,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 45,000-46,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 44,400-46,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 46,000, Hingoli - 46,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 46,900, Latur - 46,200, Nanded - 46,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 798 798 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 758 758 Cottonseed refined 790 790 Cottonseed solvent 770 770 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,150 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 796 796 Soyoil Solvent 756 758 Cottonseed refined 790 790 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 AKOLA Soyoil refined 798 798 Soyoil Solvent 758 758 Cottonseed refined oil 792 792 Cottonseed solvent oil 772 772 DHULIA Soyoil refined 802 802 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 802 802 JALNA Soyoil refined 805 805 LATUR Soyoil refined 801 801 NANDED Soyoil refined 805 805 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 801, Baramati - 806, Chalisgaon - 806, Pachora - 802, Parbhani - 808, Koosnoor - 805, Solapur - 805, Supa - 807, Sangli - 810. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-42,000 40,000-41,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,900 Akola - 42,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,400, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - 42,300, Koosnoor - 42,400, Latur - 42,500, Nanded - 42,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 89 per cent. Rainfall : 21.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *