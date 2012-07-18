Nagpur, July 18 The rising trend in major edible oils remained unabated for the
third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on
increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm Madhya
Pradesh edible oils trend. Weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and
Marathwada also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil prices recovered
handsomely on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing
belts. Weak monsoon in this season also activated stokcists.
* Soyabean, cottonseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as
no trader was in mood for any commitment because of higher prices.
* Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today touched to a record high on good demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from local crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in
international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in soymeal, fresh hike
on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push
up prices.
* About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 44,500-47,200 44,500-46,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 44,600-47,300 44,600-46,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 46,500-47,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 400 44,500-47,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 44,000-46,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 47,000, Hingoli - 47,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 47,800, Latur - 47,300, Nanded - 47,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 798 798
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 758 758
Cottonseed refined 790 790
Cottonseed solvent 770 770
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,190 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 770 760
Linseed oil 800 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 796 796
Soyoil Solvent 756 758
Cottonseed refined 790 790
Cottonseed solvent 760 760
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 798 798
Soyoil Solvent 758 758
Cottonseed refined oil 792 792
Cottonseed solvent oil 772 772
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 802 802
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 802 802
JALNA
Soyoil refined 805 805
LATUR
Soyoil refined 801 801
NANDED
Soyoil refined 805 805
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 801,
Baramati - 806, Chalisgaon - 806, Pachora - 802, Parbhani - 808,
Koosnoor - 805, Solapur - 805, Supa - 807, Sangli - 810.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-43,000 41,000-42,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,900
Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,400, Hingoli - 43,600,
Jalna - 43,300, Koosnoor - 43,400, Latur - 43,500, Nanded - 43,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 44,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 76 per cent.
Rainfall : 40.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *