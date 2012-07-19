Nagpur, July 19 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as traders adopted `wait and watch' move. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today skyrocketed on good demand from South-based traders amid negligible supply from local crushing plants. About six dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh hike in soyabean oil, healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend on on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 45,500-47,850 44,500-47,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 45,600-47,950 44,600-47,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 48,000-48,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 45,500-47,850 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 45,000-47,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 48,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 48,800, Latur - 48,300, Nanded - 48,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 805 798 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 765 758 Cottonseed refined 795 790 Cottonseed solvent 775 770 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,190 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 799 793 Soyoil Solvent 759 755 Cottonseed refined 795 790 Cottonseed solvent 765 760 AKOLA Soyoil refined 799 791 Soyoil Solvent 759 754 Cottonseed refined oil 795 792 Cottonseed solvent oil 775 772 DHULIA Soyoil refined 809 804 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 808 804 JALNA Soyoil refined 811 808 LATUR Soyoil refined 811 808 NANDED Soyoil refined 813 807 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 810, Baramati - 813, Chalisgaon - 813, Pachora - 810, Parbhani - 815, Koosnoor - 814, Solapur - 811, Supa - 814, Sangli - 817. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 43,000-44,000 42,000-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,900 Akola - 44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,600, Jalna - 44,300, Koosnoor - 44,400, Latur - 44,500, Nanded - 44,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 46,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 62 per cent. Rainfall : 6.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *