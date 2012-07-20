Nagpur, July 20 Soyabean and groundnut oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as soya digam prices recovered in America. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly on good demand from South-based traders amid negligible supply from local crushing plants. Fresh hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered further on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Further hike in soyabean oil, healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh enquireis from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 46,250-48,500 45,500-47,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 46,350-48,600 45,600-48,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 48,000-48,500 478,000-48,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 46,250-48,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 45,800-48,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,500, Hingoli - 49,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 49,400, Latur - 49,300, Nanded - 49,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 15 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 808 805 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 768 766 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 802 799 Soyoil Solvent 762 758 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 765 765 AKOLA Soyoil refined 803 799 Soyoil Solvent 763 758 Cottonseed refined oil 795 795 Cottonseed solvent oil 775 775 DHULIA Soyoil refined 811 809 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 809 806 JALNA Soyoil refined 813 809 LATUR Soyoil refined 813 810 NANDED Soyoil refined 815 809 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 813, Baramati - 815, Chalisgaon - 816, Pachora - 812, Parbhani - 818, Koosnoor - 817, Solapur - 814, Supa - 817, Sangli - 820. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 43,500-44,500 43,000-44,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 45,400 Akola - 44,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,900, Hingoli - 44,600, Jalna - 44,800, Koosnoor - 44,900, Latur - 44,500, Nanded - 44,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 45,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 62 per cent. Rainfall : 3.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *