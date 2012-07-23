Nagpur, July 21 The rising trend in major edible oils remained unabated for the sixth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices hike further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil zoomed up once again on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Poor monsoon in this season and sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil activated stockists here. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today skyrocketed on good demand from South-based traders amid negligible supply from local crushing plants. Continuous rise in American soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Sharp hike in soyabean oil, historic rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 48,250-50,800 47,500-49,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 48,350-50,900 47,600-49,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 49,000-50,000 48,000-49,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 48,250-50,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 47,800-50,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 50,500, Hingoli - 50,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 50,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 50,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 811 807 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 771 766 Cottonseed refined 780 795 Cottonseed solvent 780 775 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,040 2,030 Sunflower oil refined 780 770 Linseed oil 820 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 807 804 Soyoil Solvent 767 765 Cottonseed refined 799 795 Cottonseed solvent 769 765 AKOLA Soyoil refined 808 802 Soyoil Solvent 768 764 Cottonseed refined oil 801 795 Cottonseed solvent oil 781 775 DHULIA Soyoil refined 814 810 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 814 809 JALNA Soyoil refined 817 812 LATUR Soyoil refined 815 812 NANDED Soyoil refined 818 814 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 816, Baramati - 818, Chalisgaon - 818, Pachora - 815, Parbhani - 820, Koosnoor - 819, Solapur - 817, Supa - 819, Sangli - 823. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 44,500-45,500 43,500-44,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 45,400 Akola - 45,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,900, Hingoli - 45,600, Jalna - 45,800, Koosnoor - 44,900, Latur - 45,500, Nanded - 45,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 48,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 66 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market will be closed on Monday, July 23, on the occasion of Nag Panchami. * * * *