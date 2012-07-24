Nagpur, July 24 All edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high because of weak monsoon and strong rally in Madhya Pradesh edible oils. Fresh demand from South-based traders also helped to push up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil recovered strongly on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oil prices here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again on good demand from South-based traders amid negligible supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in American soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Sharp hike in soyabean oil, historic hike in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh demand from South-based crushing plants also fuelled prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 51,000-52,600 49,500-51,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 51,100-52,700 49,600-51,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 51,500-53,500 50,000-52,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 51,000-52,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 50,000-52,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 53,500, Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 52,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 815 811 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 775 770 Cottonseed refined 800 795 Cottonseed solvent 780 775 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,040 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 830 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,350 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 812 809 Soyoil Solvent 772 768 Cottonseed refined 800 795 Cottonseed solvent 780 775 AKOLA Soyoil refined 812 808 Soyoil Solvent 772 768 Cottonseed refined oil 801 795 Cottonseed solvent oil 781 775 DHULIA Soyoil refined 818 814 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 818 815 JALNA Soyoil refined 821 817 LATUR Soyoil refined 819 817 NANDED Soyoil refined 822 819 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 820, Baramati - 821, Chalisgaon - 821, Pachora - 818, Parbhani - 824, Koosnoor - 824, Solapur - 820, Supa - 822, Sangli - 826. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 45,000-46,000 44,500-45,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 45,900 Akola - 46,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 46,400, Hingoli - 46,100, Jalna - 46,200, Koosnoor - 46,500, Latur - 46,500, Nanded - 46,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 48,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 66 per cent. Rainfall : 1.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *