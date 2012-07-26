Nagpur, July 26 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and good overseas supply also pulled down prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 44,500-48,750 46,000-50,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 44,600-48,850 46,100-50,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 50,500-51,000 51,500-52,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 44,500-48,750 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 43,900-48,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 49,500, Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 49,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 806 806 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 766 766 Cottonseed refined 800 800 Cottonseed solvent 780 780 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 802 802 Soyoil Solvent 762 762 Cottonseed refined 800 800 Cottonseed solvent 780 780 AKOLA Soyoil refined 802 802 Soyoil Solvent 762 762 Cottonseed refined oil 801 801 Cottonseed solvent oil 781 781 DHULIA Soyoil refined 810 810 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 807 807 JALNA Soyoil refined 815 815 LATUR Soyoil refined 811 811 NANDED Soyoil refined 815 815 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 815, Baramati - 815, Chalisgaon - 812, Pachora - 810, Parbhani - 814, Koosnoor - 818, Solapur - 813, Supa - 814, Sangli - 820. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 46,000-46,500 46,000-46,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 46,900 Akola - 47,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 46,900, Hingoli - 46,900, Jalna - 47,200, Koosnoor - 47,500, Latur - 47,500, Nanded - 47,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 47,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 49,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (78.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 90 per cent. Rainfall : 5.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *