Nagpur, July 27 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased overseas supply also pulled down prices. Heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha since past four days affected arrival, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Watana dal recovered marginally in open market on fresh demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,700-4,800, Tuar dal - 6,700-7,000, Udid at 4,200-4,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 5,300-5,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,600-7,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,340-4,970 4,500-4,970 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,530-4,800 3,600-4,851 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 6,100-6,200 6,000-6,100 Deshi gram Raw 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,600 6,800-9,600 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Gavarani 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Tuar Karnataka 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Black 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Masoor dal best 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,900 6,500-6,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,900-6,250 5,900-6,250 Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,600 4,900-5,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,600-6,800 5,600-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,175-3,275 3,150-3,250 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,300 3,700-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,425-1,475 1,400-1,450 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,650 2,400-2,650 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.7 degree Celsius (72.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 80 per cent. Rainfall : 5.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)