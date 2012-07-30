Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil prices here because of higher American soya digam import. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. About six dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices in thin trading activity. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 44,000-48,300 44,000-49,250 -- (Available price) Market delivery 44,100-48,400 44,100-49,350 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 48,300-49,000 49,000-50,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 44,000-48,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 43,500-48,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,600, Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 48,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 797 797 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 757 757 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 795 795 Soyoil Solvent 755 755 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 AKOLA Soyoil refined 795 795 Soyoil Solvent 755 755 Cottonseed refined oil 785 785 Cottonseed solvent oil 765 765 DHULIA Soyoil refined 800 800 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 798 798 JALNA Soyoil refined 804 804 LATUR Soyoil refined 805 805 NANDED Soyoil refined 804 804 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 806, Baramati - 808, Chalisgaon - 803, Pachora - 803, Parbhani - 806, Koosnoor - 809, Solapur - 806, Supa - 808, Sangli - 812. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 43,000-44,000 44,500-45,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,500 Akola - 44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,500, Hingoli - 44,300, Jalna - 45,000, Koosnoor - 44,300, Latur - 44,500, Nanded - 44,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 46,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.7 degree Celsius (72.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 80 per cent. Rainfall : 5.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.