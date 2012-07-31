Nagpur, July 31 In range-bound trade, rapeseed oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Reports about good monsoon in this season Uttar Pradesh, one of the major producers of rapeseed also pulled down prices. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity because of heavy rains since past three days in all over Vidarbha. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today nosedived here on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Reports about good monsoon in all over Vidarbha, sharp fall in soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean also pushed down prices in thin trading activity because of heavy rains since last three days. * Not more than 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 43,500-46,600 44,000-47,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 43,600-46,700 44,100-48,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-48,000 48,000-49,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 43,500-46,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 43,000-45,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 47,600, Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 47,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 795 795 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 755 755 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,360 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 791 791 Soyoil Solvent 751 751 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 AKOLA Soyoil refined 791 791 Soyoil Solvent 751 751 Cottonseed refined oil 785 785 Cottonseed solvent oil 765 765 DHULIA Soyoil refined 796 796 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 794 794 JALNA Soyoil refined 800 800 LATUR Soyoil refined 802 802 NANDED Soyoil refined 800 800 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 802, Baramati - 806, Chalisgaon - 800, Pachora - 801, Parbhani - 803, Koosnoor - 807, Solapur - 804, Supa - 803, Sangli - 810. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-44,300 43,000-44,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,500 Akola - 44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,500, Hingoli - 44,300, Jalna - 45,000, Koosnoor - 44,300, Latur - 44,500, Nanded - 44,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 46,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 98 per cent. Rainfall : 22.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *