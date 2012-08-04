There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported weak in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined further on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, fresh fall in soymeal, high moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * Nearly 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 41,000-43,500 42,300-44,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 41,100-43,600 42,400-45,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-46,000 46,000-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 41,000-43,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 40,000-43,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,600, Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 44,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 10 4,000-4,100 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 815 815 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 775 775 Cottonseed refined 800 800 Cottonseed solvent 780 780 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 810 810 Soyoil Solvent 770 770 Cottonseed refined 800 800 Cottonseed solvent 780 780 AKOLA Soyoil refined 814 814 Soyoil Solvent 764 764 Cottonseed refined oil 810 810 Cottonseed solvent oil 790 7790 DHULIA Soyoil refined 818 818 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 815 815 JALNA Soyoil refined 819 819 LATUR Soyoil refined 821 821 NANDED Soyoil refined 818 818 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 818, Baramati - 822, Chalisgaon - 818, Pachora - 825, Parbhani - 820, Koosnoor - 820, Solapur - 818, Supa - 822, Sangli - 827. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-42,800 42,000-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,300 Akola - 44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,500, Hingoli - 44,300, Jalna - 45,000, Koosnoor - 44,100, Latur - 44,500, Nanded - 44,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.78 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 77 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.