In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam fell notably. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here as overseas oil arrival reported higher. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants negligible supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and upward trend on NCDEX also pushed up prices. * Nearly 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 42,000-44,000 41,000-43,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 42,100-44,100 41,100-43,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,000-45,000 44,000-45,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 42,000-44,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 41,000-43,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,600, Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 44,0100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 810 815 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 770 775 Cottonseed refined 790 800 Cottonseed solvent 770 780 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 805 808 Soyoil Solvent 765 767 Cottonseed refined 790 800 Cottonseed solvent 770 780 AKOLA Soyoil refined 810 812 Soyoil Solvent 768 774 Cottonseed refined oil 800 810 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 7790 DHULIA Soyoil refined 813 818 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 813 815 JALNA Soyoil refined 815 819 LATUR Soyoil refined 819 821 NANDED Soyoil refined 816 818 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 814, Baramati - 818, Chalisgaon - 816, Pachora - 821, Parbhani - 817, Koosnoor - 816, Solapur - 814, Supa - 820, Sangli - 824. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-42,800 42,000-42,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,300 Akola - 44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,500, Hingoli - 44,300, Jalna - 45,000, Koosnoor - 44,100, Latur - 44,500, Nanded - 44,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 95 per cent. Rainfall : 40.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.