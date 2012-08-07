Soyabean oil today drifted further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists
selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and
retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said
Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders further fall in soyabean oil here as good overseas oil arrival.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply on lack of demand from traders amid healthy supply
from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 899 805
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 760 765
Cottonseed refined 790 790
Cottonseed solvent 770 770
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 850 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 795 800
Soyoil Solvent 755 760
Cottonseed refined 790 790
Cottonseed solvent 770 770
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 793 799
Soyoil Solvent 753 760
Cottonseed refined oil 800 800
Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 807 813
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 803 812
JALNA
Soyoil refined 808 811
LATUR
Soyoil refined 803 812
NANDED
Soyoil refined 807 811
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 804,
Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 812, Pachora - 815, Parbhani - 810,
Koosnoor - 811, Solapur - 812, Supa - 816, Sangli - 819.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-42,000 42,000-42,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,600
Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 43,300,
Jalna - 43,000, Koosnoor - 43,100, Latur - 42,500, Nanded - 43,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 95 per cent.
Rainfall : 12.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction reported in soyabean and foodgrain
because of a religious function in the APMC premises.