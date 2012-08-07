Soyabean oil today drifted further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders further fall in soyabean oil here as good overseas oil arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply on lack of demand from traders amid healthy supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 899 805 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 760 765 Cottonseed refined 790 790 Cottonseed solvent 770 770 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 795 800 Soyoil Solvent 755 760 Cottonseed refined 790 790 Cottonseed solvent 770 770 AKOLA Soyoil refined 793 799 Soyoil Solvent 753 760 Cottonseed refined oil 800 800 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 807 813 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 803 812 JALNA Soyoil refined 808 811 LATUR Soyoil refined 803 812 NANDED Soyoil refined 807 811 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 804, Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 812, Pachora - 815, Parbhani - 810, Koosnoor - 811, Solapur - 812, Supa - 816, Sangli - 819. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-42,000 42,000-42,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,600 Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 43,300, Jalna - 43,000, Koosnoor - 43,100, Latur - 42,500, Nanded - 43,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 95 per cent. Rainfall : 12.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction reported in soyabean and foodgrain because of a religious function in the APMC premises.