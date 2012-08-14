Nagpur, Aug 14 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 41,000-44,000 39,000-43,750 -- (Available price) Market delivery 41,100-44,100 39,100-43,850 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,500-45,500 44,500-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 41,000-44,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 41,200-43,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 45,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 790 790 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 750 750 Cottonseed refined 775 775 Cottonseed solvent 755 755 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 786 486 Soyoil Solvent 746 746 Cottonseed refined 770 770 Cottonseed solvent 750 750 AKOLA Soyoil refined 786 786 Soyoil Solvent 746 746 Cottonseed refined oil 775 775 Cottonseed solvent oil 755 755 DHULIA Soyoil refined 795 795 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 795 795 JALNA Soyoil refined 790 790 LATUR Soyoil refined 795 795 NANDED Soyoil refined 794 794 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 795, Baramati - 797, Chalisgaon - 800, Pachora - 804, Parbhani - 804, Koosnoor - 803, Solapur - 804, Supa - 808, Sangli - 811. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,000-41,000 40,000-41,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,900 Akola - 41,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 42,900, Jalna - 42,000, Koosnoor - 43,100, Latur - 41,500, Nanded - 41,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 67 per cent. Rainfall : 2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Independence Day. * * * *