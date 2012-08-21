Nagpur, Aug 21 Select edible oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after oil climbed in global markets on speculation that less rainfall in the US might hurt global oilseed supplies. Healthy rise in American soya digam prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed and castor oils today recovered sharply on fresh demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Sharp rise in American soymeal prices also helped to push up prices here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, strong rally in soyemeal and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 40,700-44,000 40,000-44,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 40,800-44,100 40,100-44,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,500-45,500 44,500-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 40,700-44,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 40,500-44,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 44,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 799 794 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 759 755 Cottonseed refined 785 775 Cottonseed solvent 765 755 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 860 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 795 490 Soyoil Solvent 755 750 Cottonseed refined 780 770 Cottonseed solvent 760 750 AKOLA Soyoil refined 794 790 Soyoil Solvent 755 749 Cottonseed refined oil 785 775 Cottonseed solvent oil 765 755 DHULIA Soyoil refined 803 798 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 803 799 JALNA Soyoil refined 805 799 LATUR Soyoil refined 806 801 NANDED Soyoil refined 808 802 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 806, Baramati - 803, Chalisgaon - 807, Pachora - 810, Parbhani - 810, Koosnoor - 808, Solapur - 811, Supa - 813, Sangli - 814. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-42,000 40,000-41,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,900 Akola - 42,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,500, Hingoli - 43,900, Jalna - 43,000, Koosnoor - 44,100, Latur - 43,500, Nanded - 43,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 44,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 72 per cent. Rainfall : 3.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.