Nagpur, Aug 22 Select edible oil prices recovered further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtr on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose by about two dollar per tonne. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and groundnut oil today firmed up again on fresh demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also boosted prices. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply reported thin. SOYMEAL * Prices today continued to show firm trend here on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in American soymeal prices also helped to push up prices here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, fresh hike in soyemeal and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 42,400-44,400 41,000-44,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 42,500-44,500 41,100-44,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,500-46,500 45,500-46,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 42,400-44,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 41,500-44,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 45,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 803 798 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 762 758 Cottonseed refined 790 785 Cottonseed solvent 770 765 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,070 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 870 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 799 795 Soyoil Solvent 759 755 Cottonseed refined 785 780 Cottonseed solvent 765 760 AKOLA Soyoil refined 797 793 Soyoil Solvent 757 751 Cottonseed refined oil 790 798 Cottonseed solvent oil 770 767 DHULIA Soyoil refined 807 805 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 807 804 JALNA Soyoil refined 809 806 LATUR Soyoil refined 811 807 NANDED Soyoil refined 811 808 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 810, Baramati - 807, Chalisgaon - 811, Pachora - 814, Parbhani - 812, Koosnoor - 812, Solapur - 815, Supa - 817, Sangli - 818. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-42,500 41,000-42,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,200 Akola - 42,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 44,000, Jalna - 43,000, Koosnoor - 44,200, Latur - 43,900, Nanded - 43,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.3 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.47 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 85 per cent. Rainfall : 7.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *