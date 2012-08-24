Select edible oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Notable rise in American soya digam prices, fresh hike in Malaysian palm oil and upward trend Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil prices shot up again on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained unchanged here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. * Nearly 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 43,500-46,000 42,000-46,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 43,600-46,100 42,100-46,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-47,000 46,000-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 43,500-46,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 42,400-46,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 46,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 808 805 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 768 764 Cottonseed refined 800 790 Cottonseed solvent 780 770 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,070 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 801 798 Soyoil Solvent 761 758 Cottonseed refined 795 785 Cottonseed solvent 775 765 AKOLA Soyoil refined 802 798 Soyoil Solvent 762 759 Cottonseed refined oil 800 790 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 770 DHULIA Soyoil refined 810 807 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 808 807 JALNA Soyoil refined 811 809 LATUR Soyoil refined 813 807 NANDED Soyoil refined 813 809 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 814, Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 816, Pachora - 818, Parbhani - 815, Koosnoor - 817, Solapur - 820, Supa - 821, Sangli - 822. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-42,500 41,000-42,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,200 Akola - 42,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 44,000, Jalna - 43,000, Koosnoor - 44,200, Latur - 43,900, Nanded - 43,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 66 per cent. Rainfall : 4.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.