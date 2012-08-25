Nagpur, Aug 25 Soyabean oil today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reports about weak monsoon in this also affected prices here. * Not more than 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 45,000-47,000 43,500-46,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 45,100-47,100 43,600-46,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,100-47,200 46,000-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 150 45,000-47,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 43,400-46,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 46,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 806 808 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 766 768 Cottonseed refined 800 800 Cottonseed solvent 780 780 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 800 801 Soyoil Solvent 760 763 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 AKOLA Soyoil refined 799 798 Soyoil Solvent 759 764 Cottonseed refined oil 800 800 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 808 810 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 806 807 JALNA Soyoil refined 809 812 LATUR Soyoil refined 812 813 NANDED Soyoil refined 810 811 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 814, Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 816, Pachora - 818, Parbhani - 815, Koosnoor - 817, Solapur - 820, Supa - 821, Sangli - 822. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-42,500 41,000-42,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,200 Akola - 42,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 44,000, Jalna - 43,000, Koosnoor - 44,200, Latur - 43,900, Nanded - 43,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 66 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *