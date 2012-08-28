Nagpur, Aug 28 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam fell by about two dollar in a day. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good rally on NCDEX also helped to push up prices. * Between 700 and 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 44,500-46,900 44,500-46,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 44,600-47,000 44,600-46,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,000-47,000 46,000-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 44,500-46,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 44,000-46,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 46,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 804 807 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 764 767 Cottonseed refined 800 800 Cottonseed solvent 780 780 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 799 801 Soyoil Solvent 759 762 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 AKOLA Soyoil refined 799 803 Soyoil Solvent 760 763 Cottonseed refined oil 800 800 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 808 812 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 804 806 JALNA Soyoil refined 807 810 LATUR Soyoil refined 810 811 NANDED Soyoil refined 809 813 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 814, Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 815, Pachora - 819, Parbhani - 820, Koosnoor - 815, Solapur - 818, Supa - 818, Sangli - 818. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,500-43,000 41,500-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,200 Akola - 43,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 44,000, Jalna - 43,000, Koosnoor - 44,300, Latur - 43,900, Nanded - 43,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 75 per cent. Rainfall : 1.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *