Nagpur, Aug 29 Prices of cottonseed and coconut KP oils softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish because of profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh cottonseed prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Even though American soymeal prices recovered by about two dollar per tonne, soymeal prices today ruled steady here in thin trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment adopting wait and watch policy. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil and soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 45,500-46,600 45,500-46,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 45,600-46,700 45,600-47,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,000-47,000 46,000-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 45,500-46,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 45,000-46,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 46,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 3,700-4,000 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 10 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 804 804 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 764 764 Cottonseed refined 790 800 Cottonseed solvent 770 780 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 799 799 Soyoil Solvent 759 759 Cottonseed refined 785 795 Cottonseed solvent 765 775 AKOLA Soyoil refined 799 799 Soyoil Solvent 760 760 Cottonseed refined oil 790 800 Cottonseed solvent oil 770 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 808 808 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 804 804 JALNA Soyoil refined 807 807 LATUR Soyoil refined 810 810 NANDED Soyoil refined 809 809 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 814, Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 815, Pachora - 819, Parbhani - 820, Koosnoor - 815, Solapur - 818, Supa - 818, Sangli - 818. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,500-43,000 41,500-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,200 Akola - 43,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,400, Hingoli - 43,000, Jalna - 43,000, Koosnoor - 43,300, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 44,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 69 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *