Nagpur, Aug 31 The prices of soyabean and cottonseed oils today showed weak tendency in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased selling by stockists on anticipation better output in key growing regions. Trading sentiment also turned bearish after soya digam slipped in futures trading in America while Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also reported weak. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil as overseas oil arrival reported higher. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition on international soymeal market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted lower on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Further fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 45,000-46,800 45,300-47,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 45,100-46,900 45,400-47,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,300-46,800 46,000-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 45,000-46,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 43,500-46,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 45,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,000 Castor 10 2,200-2,300 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 798 803 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 758 763 Cottonseed refined 780 785 Cottonseed solvent 760 765 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 792 797 Soyoil Solvent 752 755 Cottonseed refined 775 785 Cottonseed solvent 755 765 AKOLA Soyoil refined 792 796 Soyoil Solvent 752 754 Cottonseed refined oil 780 790 Cottonseed solvent oil 760 770 DHULIA Soyoil refined 802 806 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 798 801 JALNA Soyoil refined 800 802 LATUR Soyoil refined 803 805 NANDED Soyoil refined 801 807 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 808, Baramati - 805, Chalisgaon - 809, Pachora - 811, Parbhani - 811, Koosnoor - 806, Solapur - 809, Supa - 810, Sangli - 814. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-42,500 41,500-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,700 Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,900, Hingoli - 42,800, Jalna - 42,500, Koosnoor - 42,800, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 42,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : .1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *