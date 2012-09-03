Nagpur, Sept 3 Select edible oil prices reported strong in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtr on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower rose handsomely. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today shot up here on good demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Reports about thin overseas supply also pushed up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, healthy hike in soyabean oil and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for soyabean prices recovery. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 44,000-46,400 43,700-46,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 44,100-46,500 43,800-46,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,500-46,000 45,500-46,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 44,000-46,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 43,700-45,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 46,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 803 800 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 763 761 Cottonseed refined 795 790 Cottonseed solvent 785 770 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 796 792 Soyoil Solvent 756 752 Cottonseed refined 795 785 Cottonseed solvent 775 765 AKOLA Soyoil refined 797 792 Soyoil Solvent 757 752 Cottonseed refined oil 800 790 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 806 802 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 803 798 JALNA Soyoil refined 806 803 LATUR Soyoil refined 808 804 NANDED Soyoil refined 805 803 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 811, Baramati - 808, Chalisgaon - 812, Pachora - 813, Parbhani - 813, Koosnoor - 809, Solapur - 812, Supa - 814, Sangli - 819. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,500-43,000 41,000-42,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,700 Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 43,800, Jalna - 43,500, Koosnoor - 43,800, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 69 per cent. Rainfall : 34.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *