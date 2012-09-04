Nagpur, Sept 4 Soyabean oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysia on speculation that less rainfall might hurt global oilseed supplies. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and no takers to soymeal also affected prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 44,000-46,000 44,000-46,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 44,100-46,100 44,100-46,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,500-46,000 45,500-46,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 44,000-46,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,000 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 45,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 807 803 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 767 765 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 802 800 Soyoil Solvent 762 758 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 AKOLA Soyoil refined 801 799 Soyoil Solvent 762 759 Cottonseed refined oil 800 800 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 809 805 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 806 804 JALNA Soyoil refined 809 807 LATUR Soyoil refined 811 809 NANDED Soyoil refined 808 805 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 814, Baramati - 812, Chalisgaon - 815, Pachora - 816, Parbhani - 815, Koosnoor - 812, Solapur - 814, Supa - 817, Sangli - 821. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,500-43,000 41,500-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,700 Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 43,800, Jalna - 43,500, Koosnoor - 43,800, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 74 per cent. Rainfall : 23.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *