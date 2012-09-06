Nagpur, Sept 6 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of heavy rains since past four days and adopted wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, Linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down in absence of buyers and high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Heavy rains affected trading activity in all over Vidarbha. * Not more than 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 44,250-46,500 44,500-47,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 44,350-46,600 44,600-47,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,700-46,200 45,700-46,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 44,250-46,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,500 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 810 810 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 770 770 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 808 808 Soyoil Solvent 768 768 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 AKOLA Soyoil refined 808 808 Soyoil Solvent 768 768 Cottonseed refined oil 800 800 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 812 812 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 809 809 JALNA Soyoil refined 811 811 LATUR Soyoil refined 814 814 NANDED Soyoil refined 811 811 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 817, Baramati - 815, Chalisgaon - 818, Pachora - 819, Parbhani - 818, Koosnoor - 815, Solapur - 817, Supa - 820, Sangli - 823. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,500-43,000 41,500-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,700 Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 43,800, Jalna - 43,500, Koosnoor - 43,800, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (73.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 74 per cent. Rainfall : 9.9 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *