Nagpur, Sept 8 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices and
sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiemnt, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher on increased demand from local traders amid tight
supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down again on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Further fall
in soyabean oil, high moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also helped to pulled down soyabean prices here.
* About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 44,800-45,200 45,100-45,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 44,900-45,300 45,200-45,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 46,000-46,300 46,000-46,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 200 44,800-45,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,500 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 46,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,000-4,100 3,700-4,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 20 4,500-,4,600 4,200-4,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 802 806
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 762 764
Cottonseed refined 790 790
Cottonseed solvent 770 770
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 800 802
Soyoil Solvent 760 764
Cottonseed refined 790 790
Cottonseed solvent 770 770
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 802 806
Soyoil Solvent 762 763
Cottonseed refined oil 795 795
Cottonseed solvent oil 775 775
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 804 810
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 802 803
JALNA
Soyoil refined 802 806
LATUR
Soyoil refined 806 810
NANDED
Soyoil refined 804 806
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 809,
Baramati - 807, Chalisgaon - 810, Pachora - 811, Parbhani - 810,
Koosnoor - 808, Solapur - 810, Supa - 813, Sangli - 816.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-43,300 41,000-43,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,900
Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 43,800,
Jalna - 43,600, Koosnoor - 43,900, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,300.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 81 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *