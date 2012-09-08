Nagpur, Sept 8 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices and sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiemnt, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Further fall in soyabean oil, high moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to pulled down soyabean prices here. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 44,800-45,200 45,100-45,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 44,900-45,300 45,200-45,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,000-46,300 46,000-46,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 44,800-45,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,500 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 46,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,000-4,100 3,700-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 20 4,500-,4,600 4,200-4,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 802 806 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 762 764 Cottonseed refined 790 790 Cottonseed solvent 770 770 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 800 802 Soyoil Solvent 760 764 Cottonseed refined 790 790 Cottonseed solvent 770 770 AKOLA Soyoil refined 802 806 Soyoil Solvent 762 763 Cottonseed refined oil 795 795 Cottonseed solvent oil 775 775 DHULIA Soyoil refined 804 810 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 802 803 JALNA Soyoil refined 802 806 LATUR Soyoil refined 806 810 NANDED Soyoil refined 804 806 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 809, Baramati - 807, Chalisgaon - 810, Pachora - 811, Parbhani - 810, Koosnoor - 808, Solapur - 810, Supa - 813, Sangli - 816. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-43,300 41,000-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,900 Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 43,800, Jalna - 43,600, Koosnoor - 43,900, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 81 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *