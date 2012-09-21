Nagpur, Sept 21 About twelve dollar per tonne fall in international edible oils in last five sessions showed its effects on Vidarbha oil market. The prices of select edible oils today moved down in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased selling by stockists. Trading sentiment also turned bearish after Madhya Pradesh edible oil also suffered heavily, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed oil continued to go down here in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. Fresh overseas supply also pushed down prices of these oils. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment in thin weak trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,200-40,700 30,500-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,300-40,800 30,600-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,000-41,500 41,000-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,200-40,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,700 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,500-4,650 4,000-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 791 797 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 751 755 Cottonseed refined 780 790 Cottonseed solvent 760 764 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,100 2,100 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 788 793 Soyoil Solvent 748 752 Cottonseed refined 775 785 Cottonseed solvent 755 765 AKOLA Soyoil refined 785 791 Soyoil Solvent 745 752 Cottonseed refined oil 780 790 Cottonseed solvent oil 760 770 DHULIA Soyoil refined 795 800 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 792 797 JALNA Soyoil refined 798 800 LATUR Soyoil refined 800 803 NANDED Soyoil refined 795 799 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 800, Baramati - 800, Chalisgaon - 803, Pachora - 802, Parbhani - 805, Koosnoor - 802, Solapur - 802, Supa - 804, Sangli - 808. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,900 Akola - 42,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,600, Hingoli - 42,800, Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 43,100, Nanded - 43,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : .4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Mahalaxmi Poojan. * * * *