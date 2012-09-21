Nagpur, Sept 21 About twelve dollar per tonne fall in international edible oils
in last five sessions showed its effects on Vidarbha oil market. The prices of select edible
oils today moved down in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased selling by
stockists. Trading sentiment also turned bearish after Madhya Pradesh edible oil also suffered
heavily, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed oil continued to go down here in absence of
buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. Fresh overseas supply
also pushed down prices of these oils.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut
KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of buying support from local crushing plants
amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal
and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment in thin
weak trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,200-40,700 30,500-41,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,300-40,800 30,600-41,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,000-41,500 41,000-42,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 30,200-40,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,700 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,500-4,650 4,000-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 791 797
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 751 755
Cottonseed refined 780 790
Cottonseed solvent 760 764
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,100 2,100
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 788 793
Soyoil Solvent 748 752
Cottonseed refined 775 785
Cottonseed solvent 755 765
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 785 791
Soyoil Solvent 745 752
Cottonseed refined oil 780 790
Cottonseed solvent oil 760 770
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 795 800
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 792 797
JALNA
Soyoil refined 798 800
LATUR
Soyoil refined 800 803
NANDED
Soyoil refined 795 799
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 800,
Baramati - 800, Chalisgaon - 803, Pachora - 802, Parbhani - 805,
Koosnoor - 802, Solapur - 802, Supa - 804, Sangli - 808.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,900
Akola - 42,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,600, Hingoli - 42,800,
Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 43,100, Nanded - 43,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent.
Rainfall : .4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over
Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Mahalaxmi Poojan.
* * * *