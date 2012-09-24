About ten dollar per tonne fall in international edible oils in last three sessions showed its effects on Vidarbha oil market. The prices of major edible oils today declined sharply in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased selling by stockists. Fresh fall in Malaysian palm oil also affected prices. Trading sentiment also turned bearish after Madhya Pradesh edible oil also suffered heavily, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and linseed oil reported down in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. Fresh overseas supply also pushed down prices of these oils. * Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported sharp fall on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal and healthy arrival in Madhya Pradesh and Sangli soyabean mandi also affected prices here in thin weak trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-35,500 31,000-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-36,600 31,000-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-39,000 40,000-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,500-35,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,650 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 770 780 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 730 740 Cottonseed refined 770 780 Cottonseed solvent 750 760 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,240 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,070 2,100 Sunflower oil refined 800 810 Linseed oil 820 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 770 775 Soyoil Solvent 730 735 Cottonseed refined 765 775 Cottonseed solvent 745 755 AKOLA Soyoil refined 765 770 Soyoil Solvent 725 735 Cottonseed refined oil 770 780 Cottonseed solvent oil 750 760 DHULIA Soyoil refined 775 785 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 778 783 JALNA Soyoil refined 775 785 LATUR Soyoil refined 779 789 NANDED Soyoil refined 777 784 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 780, Baramati - 780, Chalisgaon - 785, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 781, Koosnoor - 790, Solapur - 785, Supa - 789, Sangli - 790. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,000-41,000 40,000-42,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 41,900 Akola - 41,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,600, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - 41,600, Koosnoor - 41,500, Latur - 41,100, Nanded - 41,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 41,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (923.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.