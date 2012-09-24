About ten dollar per tonne fall in international edible oils in last three sessions showed its
effects on Vidarbha oil market. The prices of major edible oils today declined sharply in the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased selling by stockists. Fresh fall in
Malaysian palm oil also affected prices. Trading sentiment also turned bearish after Madhya
Pradesh edible oil also suffered heavily, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and
linseed oil reported down in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing
regions. Fresh overseas supply also pushed down prices of these oils.
* Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid high moisture content
arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported sharp fall on lack of buying support from local crushing plants
amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in
soymeal and healthy arrival in Madhya Pradesh and Sangli soyabean mandi also
affected prices here in thin weak trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-35,500 31,000-40,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-36,600 31,000-40,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,000-39,000 40,000-41,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 30,500-35,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,650
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 770 780
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 730 740
Cottonseed refined 770 780
Cottonseed solvent 750 760
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,240 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,070 2,100
Sunflower oil refined 800 810
Linseed oil 820 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 770 775
Soyoil Solvent 730 735
Cottonseed refined 765 775
Cottonseed solvent 745 755
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 765 770
Soyoil Solvent 725 735
Cottonseed refined oil 770 780
Cottonseed solvent oil 750 760
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 775 785
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 778 783
JALNA
Soyoil refined 775 785
LATUR
Soyoil refined 779 789
NANDED
Soyoil refined 777 784
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 780,
Baramati - 780, Chalisgaon - 785, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 781,
Koosnoor - 790, Solapur - 785, Supa - 789, Sangli - 790.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,000-41,000 40,000-42,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 41,900
Akola - 41,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,600, Hingoli - 41,800,
Jalna - 41,600, Koosnoor - 41,500, Latur - 41,100, Nanded - 41,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 41,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,200.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (923.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.