Nagpur, Sept 25 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined sharply
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak
trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam fell by about two dollar in a day. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices
also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and rapeseed oil
declined further in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing
regions. Good overseas supply also pulled down prices of these oils.
* Sunflower refine, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment
in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down further on lack of buying support from local crushing plants
amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, sharp fall in soyabean
oil, downward trend in soymeal and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh and Sangli
soyabean mandis also affected prices here in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-32,500 30,500-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-32,600 30,600-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,000-37,000 36,000-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 30,000-32,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,650
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 10 4,400-4,600 4,500-4,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 766
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 722 729
Cottonseed refined 760 768
Cottonseed solvent 740 750
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,240
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,070
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 810 820
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,310
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 760 765
Soyoil Solvent 720 725
Cottonseed refined 760 765
Cottonseed solvent 740 745
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 761 764
Soyoil Solvent 721 727
Cottonseed refined oil 760 765
Cottonseed solvent oil 740 747
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 765 770
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 768 773
JALNA
Soyoil refined 765 770
LATUR
Soyoil refined 769 773
NANDED
Soyoil refined 767 774
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 770,
Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 775, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 771,
Koosnoor - 780, Solapur - 775, Supa - 779, Sangli - 780.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,000-39,000 39,000-40,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,900
Akola - 39,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,800,
Jalna - 39,600, Koosnoor - 39,500, Latur - 40,000, Nanded - 39,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent.
Rainfall : .4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *