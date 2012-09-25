Nagpur, Sept 25 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam fell by about two dollar in a day. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and rapeseed oil declined further in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. Good overseas supply also pulled down prices of these oils. * Sunflower refine, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down further on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, sharp fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh and Sangli soyabean mandis also affected prices here in thin trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,500 30,500-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,600 30,600-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,000-37,000 36,000-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,000-32,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,650 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 10 4,400-4,600 4,500-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 766 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 722 729 Cottonseed refined 760 768 Cottonseed solvent 740 750 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,070 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 810 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,310 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 765 Soyoil Solvent 720 725 Cottonseed refined 760 765 Cottonseed solvent 740 745 AKOLA Soyoil refined 761 764 Soyoil Solvent 721 727 Cottonseed refined oil 760 765 Cottonseed solvent oil 740 747 DHULIA Soyoil refined 765 770 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 768 773 JALNA Soyoil refined 765 770 LATUR Soyoil refined 769 773 NANDED Soyoil refined 767 774 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 770, Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 775, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 771, Koosnoor - 780, Solapur - 775, Supa - 779, Sangli - 780. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,000-39,000 39,000-40,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,900 Akola - 39,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - 39,600, Koosnoor - 39,500, Latur - 40,000, Nanded - 39,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent. Rainfall : .4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *