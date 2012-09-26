Nagpur, Sept 26 Steady condition persisted on the wholesale pulses market here today
following restricted arrivals against sporadic offtake. Sufficient availability of ready stocks
mainly kept the prices around last levels. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of
weak trend in Amarican soya digam and Malaysian palm oil. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refine, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture
content arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported lower poor demand from local crushing plants
amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, sharp fall in soyameal
oil, no takers to soyabean oil and healthy arrival in Madhya Pradesh and Sangli
soyabean mandis also affected prices here in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-32,500 30,000-32,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-32,600 30,100-32,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,000-36,000 36,000-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 150 30,000-32,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,650
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 762
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 722 722
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil Solvent 720 720
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 761 761
Soyoil Solvent 721 721
Cottonseed refined oil 760 760
Cottonseed solvent oil 740 740
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 765 765
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 768 768
JALNA
Soyoil refined 765 765
LATUR
Soyoil refined 769 769
NANDED
Soyoil refined 767 767
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 770,
Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 771, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 770,
Koosnoor - 774, Solapur - 772, Supa - 772, Sangli - 775.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-38,000 38,000-39,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,900
Akola - 38,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,800,
Jalna - 38,600, Koosnoor - 38,500, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (96.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *