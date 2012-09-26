Nagpur, Sept 26 Steady condition persisted on the wholesale pulses market here today following restricted arrivals against sporadic offtake. Sufficient availability of ready stocks mainly kept the prices around last levels. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Amarican soya digam and Malaysian palm oil. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refine, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported lower poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, sharp fall in soyameal oil, no takers to soyabean oil and healthy arrival in Madhya Pradesh and Sangli soyabean mandis also affected prices here in thin trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,500 30,000-32,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,600 30,100-32,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,000-36,000 36,000-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 150 30,000-32,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,650 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 762 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 722 722 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 761 761 Soyoil Solvent 721 721 Cottonseed refined oil 760 760 Cottonseed solvent oil 740 740 DHULIA Soyoil refined 765 765 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 768 768 JALNA Soyoil refined 765 765 LATUR Soyoil refined 769 769 NANDED Soyoil refined 767 767 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 770, Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 771, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 770, Koosnoor - 774, Solapur - 772, Supa - 772, Sangli - 775. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-38,000 38,000-39,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,900 Akola - 38,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - 38,600, Koosnoor - 38,500, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (96.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *