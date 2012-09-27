Nagpur, Sept 27 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, rapeseed and castor oils today declined sharply on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Increased overseas supply in local oil market also affected sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in select edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandis also affected prices here in thin trading activity. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,000 30,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-33,100 30,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 29,000-33,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,300-32,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,500-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,650 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 656 760 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 716 720 Cottonseed refined 750 760 Cottonseed solvent 730 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 753 758 Soyoil Solvent 713 718 Cottonseed refined 750 760 Cottonseed solvent 730 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 755 760 Soyoil Solvent 715 718 Cottonseed refined oil 750 760 Cottonseed solvent oil 730 740 DHULIA Soyoil refined 763 765 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 765 767 JALNA Soyoil refined 762 765 LATUR Soyoil refined 766 768 NANDED Soyoil refined 767 767 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 766, Baramati - 764, Chalisgaon - 767, Pachora - 762, Parbhani - 767, Koosnoor - 770, Solapur - 768, Supa - 768, Sangli - 773. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-38,000 37,000-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,900 Akola - 38,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - 38,600, Koosnoor - 38,500, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.4 degree Celsius (70.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *