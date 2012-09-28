Nagpur, Sept 28 In range-bound trade, select edible oils prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil fell notably. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and linseed oil today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Increased overseas supply in local oil market also affected sentiment. * Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in select edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture content supply. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-31,500 29,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-31,600 29,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-34,000 33,000-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 29,000-31,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,500-32,000 Amravati 100 29,500-31,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,500-31,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,500-31,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,400-4,500 4,500-4,650 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 20 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 654 757 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 714 717 Cottonseed refined 750 755 Cottonseed solvent 730 745 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 800 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 749 754 Soyoil Solvent 709 713 Cottonseed refined 750 753 Cottonseed solvent 730 733 AKOLA Soyoil refined 750 754 Soyoil Solvent 710 713 Cottonseed refined oil 749 754 Cottonseed solvent oil 728 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 764 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 762 765 JALNA Soyoil refined 759 763 LATUR Soyoil refined 762 765 NANDED Soyoil refined 763 765 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762, Baramati - 761, Chalisgaon - 765, Pachora - 760, Parbhani - 765, Koosnoor - 766, Solapur - 764, Supa - 765, Sangli - 770. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-37,000 37,000-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900 Akola - 37,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - 37,600, Koosnoor - 37,500, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 37,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *