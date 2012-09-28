Nagpur, Sept 28 In range-bound trade, select edible oils prices declined sharply
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak
trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil fell notably. Sharp
fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and linseed oil today moved
down on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions
like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Increased overseas supply in local oil
market also affected sentiment.
* Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in select edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture
content supply. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants
amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in
soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
* About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-31,500 29,000-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-31,600 29,100-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-34,000 33,000-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 400 29,000-31,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,500-32,000
Amravati 100 29,500-31,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 29,500-31,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 28,500-31,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,400-4,500 4,500-4,650
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 20 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 654 757
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 714 717
Cottonseed refined 750 755
Cottonseed solvent 730 745
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,050
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 800 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 749 754
Soyoil Solvent 709 713
Cottonseed refined 750 753
Cottonseed solvent 730 733
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 750 754
Soyoil Solvent 710 713
Cottonseed refined oil 749 754
Cottonseed solvent oil 728 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 760 764
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 762 765
JALNA
Soyoil refined 759 763
LATUR
Soyoil refined 762 765
NANDED
Soyoil refined 763 765
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762,
Baramati - 761, Chalisgaon - 765, Pachora - 760, Parbhani - 765,
Koosnoor - 766, Solapur - 764, Supa - 765, Sangli - 770.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-37,000 37,000-38,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900
Akola - 37,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,800,
Jalna - 37,600, Koosnoor - 37,500, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 37,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 33 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *