Nagpur, Nov 21 Soyabean, cottonseed and sunflower refined oil prices rose in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive
season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm
oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported
demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oils here as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported weak in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. No
takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also affected sentiment in thin trading acvitity.
* About 60,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-32,250 27,600-32,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-32,350 27,500-32,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 11,000 27,500-32,250
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 5,000 27,700-32,500
Amravati 2,000 28,000-32,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 27,900-32,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 28,100-32,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 707
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 667
Cottonseed refined 700 690
Cottonseed solvent 680 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 790 780
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 707 705
Soyoil Solvent 667 665
Cottonseed refined 705 695
Cottonseed solvent 685 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 708 703
Soyoil Solvent 668 663
Cottonseed refined oil 700 695
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 713 711
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 715 712
JALNA
Soyoil refined 715 714
LATUR
Soyoil refined 717 712
NANDED
Soyoil refined 715 714
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 719,
Koosnoor - 717, Solapur - 720, Supa - 719, Sangli - 723.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,800 27,500-27,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,000
Akola - 27,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,200, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400-28,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.1 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 44 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.