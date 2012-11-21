Nagpur, Nov 21 Soyabean, cottonseed and sunflower refined oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oils here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading acvitity. * About 60,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,250 27,600-32,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-32,350 27,500-32,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 11,000 27,500-32,250 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 27,700-32,500 Amravati 2,000 28,000-32,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 27,900-32,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,100-32,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 667 Cottonseed refined 700 690 Cottonseed solvent 680 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 790 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 705 Soyoil Solvent 667 665 Cottonseed refined 705 695 Cottonseed solvent 685 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 703 Soyoil Solvent 668 663 Cottonseed refined oil 700 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 714 LATUR Soyoil refined 717 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 715 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 719, Koosnoor - 717, Solapur - 720, Supa - 719, Sangli - 723. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,800 27,500-27,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,000 Akola - 27,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,200, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400-28,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 44 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively.