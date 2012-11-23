Nagpur, Nov 23 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the fifth
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong as American soya digam and palm oil prices rose in Malaysia. Sharp
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Rapeseed oil prices also zoomed up on increased demand from local traders amid weak
supply from producing regions. Reported demand from overseas traders also pushed up
prices.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. No takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also affected sentiment.
* About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,600-32,200 28,000-32,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,700-32,300 28,100-32,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 9,000 27,600-32,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 4,000 27,600-32,400
Amravati 2,000 28,000-32,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 27,800-32,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 28,000-32,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 10 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 723
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 683
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 725 722
Soyoil Solvent 685 681
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 723 720
Soyoil Solvent 683 680
Cottonseed refined oil 720 720
Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 738 729
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 738 734
JALNA
Soyoil refined 734 728
LATUR
Soyoil refined 737 731
NANDED
Soyoil refined 734 729
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738,
Baramati - 742, Chalisgaon - 739, Pachora - 738, Parbhani - 741,
Koosnoor - 742, Solapur - 737, Supa - 742, Sangli - 744.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,300-27,600 27,300-27,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,800
Akola - 27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,000, Hingoli - 28,300,
Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 28,100, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500-28,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.1 degree Celsius (57.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 51 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *