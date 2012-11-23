Nagpur, Nov 23 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the fifth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong as American soya digam and palm oil prices rose in Malaysia. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Rapeseed oil prices also zoomed up on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Reported demand from overseas traders also pushed up prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,600-32,200 28,000-32,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,700-32,300 28,100-32,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 9,000 27,600-32,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 27,600-32,400 Amravati 2,000 28,000-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 27,800-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,000-32,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 10 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 723 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 683 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 725 722 Soyoil Solvent 685 681 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 723 720 Soyoil Solvent 683 680 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 738 729 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 738 734 JALNA Soyoil refined 734 728 LATUR Soyoil refined 737 731 NANDED Soyoil refined 734 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738, Baramati - 742, Chalisgaon - 739, Pachora - 738, Parbhani - 741, Koosnoor - 742, Solapur - 737, Supa - 742, Sangli - 744. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,300-27,600 27,300-27,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,800 Akola - 27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,000, Hingoli - 28,300, Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 28,100, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500-28,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.1 degree Celsius (57.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 51 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *