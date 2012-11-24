Nagpur, Nov 24 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil continued to go up. Upward trend on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted lower on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival. * About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,150 27,700-32,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-32,250 27,800-32,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 27,500-32,150 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 27,300-32,300 Amravati 2,000 27,800-32,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 27,500-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 27,400-32,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800 Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,000-4,200 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200 Dhaniya 20 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 729 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 689 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 731 Soyoil Solvent 690 687 Cottonseed refined 724 721 Cottonseed solvent 704 702 AKOLA Soyoil refined 731 727 Soyoil Solvent 691 687 Cottonseed refined oil 726 723 Cottonseed solvent oil 706 702 DHULIA Soyoil refined 741 737 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 741 739 JALNA Soyoil refined 739 734 LATUR Soyoil refined 743 738 NANDED Soyoil refined 739 733 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 742, Baramati - 745, Chalisgaon - 747, Pachora - 741, Parbhani - 743, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 740, Supa - 745, Sangli - 749. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,300-27,600 27,300-27,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,800 Akola - 27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,000, Hingoli - 28,300, Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 28,100, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500-28,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.8 degree Celsius (60.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 48 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *