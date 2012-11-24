Nagpur, Nov 24 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil continued
to go up. Upward trend on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand
from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) quoted lower on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. No takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low
prices, affecting arrival.
* About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-32,150 27,700-32,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-32,250 27,800-32,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 8,000 27,500-32,150
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 4,000 27,300-32,300
Amravati 2,000 27,800-32,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 27,500-32,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 27,400-32,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800 Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,000-4,200 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200
Dhaniya 20 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 729
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 689
Cottonseed refined 725 720
Cottonseed solvent 705 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 730 731
Soyoil Solvent 690 687
Cottonseed refined 724 721
Cottonseed solvent 704 702
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 731 727
Soyoil Solvent 691 687
Cottonseed refined oil 726 723
Cottonseed solvent oil 706 702
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 741 737
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 741 739
JALNA
Soyoil refined 739 734
LATUR
Soyoil refined 743 738
NANDED
Soyoil refined 739 733
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 742,
Baramati - 745, Chalisgaon - 747, Pachora - 741, Parbhani - 743,
Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 740, Supa - 745, Sangli - 749.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,300-27,600 27,300-27,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,800
Akola - 27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,000, Hingoli - 28,300,
Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 28,100, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500-28,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.8 degree Celsius (60.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 48 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *