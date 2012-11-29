Nagpur, Nov 29 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined marginally here in absence of buyers amid ample stock available in ready position. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 70,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-32,700 28,100-32,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-32,800 28,200-32,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 12,000 28,500-32,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 7,000 28,100-32,200 Amravati 3,000 28,100-32,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 4,000 28,200-32,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 28,100-32,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100 Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,100, Malkapur - 32,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 735 Soyoil Solvent 695 695 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 737 737 Soyoil Solvent 697 697 Cottonseed refined oil 738 738 Cottonseed solvent oil 718 718 DHULIA Soyoil refined 747 747 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 747 747 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 744 LATUR Soyoil refined 748 748 NANDED Soyoil refined 745 745 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 749, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 754, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 751, Koosnoor - 753, Solapur - 750, Supa - 752, Sangli - 755. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,900-27,200 27,000-27,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400 Akola - 27,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,500, Hingoli - 27,600, Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,500, Latur - 27,700, Nanded - 27,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.4 degree Celsius (61.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *