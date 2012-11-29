Nagpur, Nov 29 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading
in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in
absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly
kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend
in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined marginally here in absence of buyers amid ample stock
available in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 70,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-32,700 28,100-32,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-32,800 28,200-32,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 12,000 28,500-32,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 7,000 28,100-32,200
Amravati 3,000 28,100-32,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 4,000 28,200-32,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 3,000 28,100-32,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100 Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,100, Malkapur - 32,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,170
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 735 735
Soyoil Solvent 695 695
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 737 737
Soyoil Solvent 697 697
Cottonseed refined oil 738 738
Cottonseed solvent oil 718 718
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 747 747
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 747 747
JALNA
Soyoil refined 744 744
LATUR
Soyoil refined 748 748
NANDED
Soyoil refined 745 745
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 749,
Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 754, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 751,
Koosnoor - 753, Solapur - 750, Supa - 752, Sangli - 755.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,900-27,200 27,000-27,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400
Akola - 27,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,500, Hingoli - 27,600,
Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,500, Latur - 27,700, Nanded - 27,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.4 degree Celsius (61.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *