Nagpur, Nov 30 Groundnut oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Stockists were active because of poor crop report in this season. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,600 27,800-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-32,700 27,900-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 10,000 27,500-32,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 28,000-32,300 Amravati 3,000 27,800-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 27,500-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 27,900-32,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000 Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,100, Malkapur - 32,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 735 Soyoil Solvent 695 695 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 737 737 Soyoil Solvent 697 697 Cottonseed refined oil 738 738 Cottonseed solvent oil 718 718 DHULIA Soyoil refined 747 747 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 747 747 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 744 LATUR Soyoil refined 748 748 NANDED Soyoil refined 745 745 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 749, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 754, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 751, Koosnoor - 753, Solapur - 750, Supa - 752, Sangli - 755. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,900-27,200 26,900-27,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400 Akola - 27,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,500, Hingoli - 27,600, Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,500, Latur - 27,700, Nanded - 27,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.8 degree Celsius (60.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 58 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *