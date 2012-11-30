Nagpur, Nov 30 Groundnut oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid weak supply from
producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Stockists were active because of poor
crop report in this season. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also boosted sentiment,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP
oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil &
soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
* About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-32,600 27,800-32,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-32,700 27,900-32,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 10,000 27,500-32,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 5,000 28,000-32,300
Amravati 3,000 27,800-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 27,500-32,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 3,000 27,900-32,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000 Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,100, Malkapur - 32,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,170
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 735 735
Soyoil Solvent 695 695
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 737 737
Soyoil Solvent 697 697
Cottonseed refined oil 738 738
Cottonseed solvent oil 718 718
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 747 747
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 747 747
JALNA
Soyoil refined 744 744
LATUR
Soyoil refined 748 748
NANDED
Soyoil refined 745 745
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 749,
Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 754, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 751,
Koosnoor - 753, Solapur - 750, Supa - 752, Sangli - 755.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,900-27,200 26,900-27,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400
Akola - 27,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,500, Hingoli - 27,600,
Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,500, Latur - 27,700, Nanded - 27,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.8 degree Celsius (60.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 58 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *