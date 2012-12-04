Nagpur, Dec 4 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect fresh hike in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-31,200 28,200-31,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-31,300 28,300-31,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,300 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 28,500-31,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 28,000-31,300 Amravati 2,000 27,800-30,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 28,100-31,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 27,900-31,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,800 Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,400, Malkapur - 31,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 724 724 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 684 684 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 724 724 Soyoil Solvent 684 684 Cottonseed refined 721 721 Cottonseed solvent 701 701 AKOLA Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil Solvent 685 685 Cottonseed refined oil 722 722 Cottonseed solvent oil 702 702 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 732 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 734 734 LATUR Soyoil refined 735 735 NANDED Soyoil refined 732 732 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 735, Baramati - 737, Chalisgaon - 737, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 738, Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 735, Supa - 738, Sangli - 738. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,700-27,000 26,700-27,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,200 Akola - 27,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,400, Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 27,500, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.7 degree Celsius (51.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 81 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *