Nagpur, Dec 4 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading
in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in
absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly
kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend
in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect fresh hike in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply
from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-31,200 28,200-31,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-31,300 28,300-31,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,700-34,300 33,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 8,000 28,500-31,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 28,000-31,300
Amravati 2,000 27,800-30,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 28,100-31,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 27,900-31,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,800 Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,400, Malkapur - 31,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 724 724
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 684 684
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 724 724
Soyoil Solvent 684 684
Cottonseed refined 721 721
Cottonseed solvent 701 701
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 725 725
Soyoil Solvent 685 685
Cottonseed refined oil 722 722
Cottonseed solvent oil 702 702
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 732 732
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 730 730
JALNA
Soyoil refined 734 734
LATUR
Soyoil refined 735 735
NANDED
Soyoil refined 732 732
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 735,
Baramati - 737, Chalisgaon - 737, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 738,
Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 735, Supa - 738, Sangli - 738.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,700-27,000 26,700-27,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,200
Akola - 27,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,400,
Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 27,500, Nanded - 27,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.7 degree Celsius (51.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 81 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *