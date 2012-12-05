Nagpur, Dec 5 Soyabean oil prices fell up in the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today because of reduced offtake amid weak trend in global market. Sentiment turned
bearish after Malaysian palm oil moved down further. Downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here as overseas arrival reported higher.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting
arrival.
* About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-31,000 28,400-31,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-31,100 28,500-31,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,800-34,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 9,000 28,000-31,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 4,000 27,800-31,200
Amravati 2,000 27,800-30,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 3,000 28,200-31,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 27,800-31,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,800 Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,400, Malkapur - 31,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 726
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 686
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 722 726
Soyoil Solvent 682 686
Cottonseed refined 721 721
Cottonseed solvent 701 701
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 722 726
Soyoil Solvent 682 686
Cottonseed refined oil 722 722
Cottonseed solvent oil 702 702
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 732 735
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 730 731
JALNA
Soyoil refined 734 736
LATUR
Soyoil refined 735 737
NANDED
Soyoil refined 732 734
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 735,
Baramati - 737, Chalisgaon - 737, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 738,
Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 735, Supa - 738, Sangli - 738.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,700-27,000 26,700-27,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,200
Akola - 27,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,400,
Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 27,500, Nanded - 27,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.8 degree Celsius (51.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *