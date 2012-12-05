Nagpur, Dec 5 Soyabean oil prices fell up in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today because of reduced offtake amid weak trend in global market. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil moved down further. Downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here as overseas arrival reported higher. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival. * About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-31,000 28,400-31,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-31,100 28,500-31,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,800-34,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 9,000 28,000-31,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 27,800-31,200 Amravati 2,000 27,800-30,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 28,200-31,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 27,800-31,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,800 Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,400, Malkapur - 31,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 726 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 686 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 722 726 Soyoil Solvent 682 686 Cottonseed refined 721 721 Cottonseed solvent 701 701 AKOLA Soyoil refined 722 726 Soyoil Solvent 682 686 Cottonseed refined oil 722 722 Cottonseed solvent oil 702 702 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 735 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 731 JALNA Soyoil refined 734 736 LATUR Soyoil refined 735 737 NANDED Soyoil refined 732 734 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 735, Baramati - 737, Chalisgaon - 737, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 738, Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 735, Supa - 738, Sangli - 738. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,700-27,000 26,700-27,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,200 Akola - 27,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,400, Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 27,500, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius (51.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *