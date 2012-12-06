Nagpur, Dec 6 Soyabean oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further upward trend in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Strong rally in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. * About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-31,400 27,400-31,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-31,500 27,500-31,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 27,500-31,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 27,900-31,200 Amravati 2,000 27,300-31,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 28,000-31,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 27,800-31,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,900 Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,400, Malkapur - 31,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 726 722 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 684 682 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 725 721 Soyoil Solvent 685 682 Cottonseed refined 721 721 Cottonseed solvent 701 701 AKOLA Soyoil refined 724 720 Soyoil Solvent 684 680 Cottonseed refined oil 722 722 Cottonseed solvent oil 702 702 DHULIA Soyoil refined 735 733 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 732 729 JALNA Soyoil refined 736 733 LATUR Soyoil refined 737 732 NANDED Soyoil refined 735 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738, Baramati - 740, Chalisgaon - 741, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 742, Koosnoor - 740, Solapur - 738, Supa - 740, Sangli - 743. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,000 26,000-26,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,800, Hingoli - 26,800, Jalna - 26,700, Koosnoor - 26,500, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 26,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 27,600-28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.7 degree Celsius (58.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 47 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *