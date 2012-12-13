Nagpur, Dec 13 Soyabean and cottonseed oil continued its downward march in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on lack of local demand amid weak trend in the global markets.
Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition on
Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected prices. Trading activity was reported thin as traders
adopted wait and watch move, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today opened on firm note on good demand from local traders amid short supply
from crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices
also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, downward trend in
soyabean oil and easy condition on NCDEX also affected prices in thin trading
activity.
* About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,200-32,200 28,600-31,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,300-32,300 28,700-32,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,700-33,000 32,700-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 11,000 28,200-32,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 6,000 28,000-31,700
Amravati 4,000 28,400-31,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 3,000 28,000-31,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 4,000 28,400-32,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600 Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,200, Malkapur - 32,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-7,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 713
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 672
Cottonseed refined 660 670
Cottonseed solvent 640 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 707 711
Soyoil Solvent 667 670
Cottonseed refined 658 664
Cottonseed solvent 648 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 707 711
Soyoil Solvent 667 670
Cottonseed refined oil 665 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 644 652
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 716 719
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 715 720
JALNA
Soyoil refined 718 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 718 722
NANDED
Soyoil refined 720 723
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 720,
Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 716, Supa - 723, Sangli - 722.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,700 26,100-26,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100
Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,500,
Jalna - 27,100, Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 27,400, Nanded - 27,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.