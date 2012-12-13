Nagpur, Dec 13 Soyabean and cottonseed oil continued its downward march in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on lack of local demand amid weak trend in the global markets. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected prices. Trading activity was reported thin as traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today opened on firm note on good demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, downward trend in soyabean oil and easy condition on NCDEX also affected prices in thin trading activity. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,200-32,200 28,600-31,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,300-32,300 28,700-32,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,700-33,000 32,700-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 11,000 28,200-32,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 6,000 28,000-31,700 Amravati 4,000 28,400-31,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 28,000-31,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 4,000 28,400-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600 Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,200, Malkapur - 32,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-7,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 672 Cottonseed refined 660 670 Cottonseed solvent 640 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 711 Soyoil Solvent 667 670 Cottonseed refined 658 664 Cottonseed solvent 648 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 711 Soyoil Solvent 667 670 Cottonseed refined oil 665 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 644 652 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 718 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 716, Supa - 723, Sangli - 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,700 26,100-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,500, Jalna - 27,100, Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 27,400, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.