Castor and coconut KP oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh
buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also
improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Reports about
weak crop position because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and
rapeseed oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered marginally here on increased demand from South-based traders
amid short supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected
sentiment.
* Nearlyh 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-32,200 28,400-32,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-32,300 28,500-32,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,700-33,000 32,700-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 9,000 28,000-32,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 5,000 28,000-31,700
Amravati 3,000 28,400-31,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 3,000 28,200-32,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 3,000 28,500-32,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,100, Malkapur - 32,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-7,000
Dhaniya 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 710
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,220
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined 658 658
Cottonseed solvent 648 648
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 709 709
Soyoil Solvent 669 669
Cottonseed refined oil 665 665
Cottonseed solvent oil 644 644
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 714 714
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 713 713
JALNA
Soyoil refined 715 715
LATUR
Soyoil refined 716 716
NANDED
Soyoil refined 714 714
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 722, Parbhani - 724,
Koosnoor - 717, Solapur - 717, Supa - 720, Sangli - 723.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,400-26,800 26,300-26,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100
Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,500,
Jalna - 27,100, Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 27,400, Nanded - 27,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.8 degree Celsius (62.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.