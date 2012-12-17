Castor and coconut KP oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Reports about weak crop position because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and rapeseed oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * Nearlyh 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,200 28,400-32,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,300 28,500-32,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,700-33,000 32,700-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 9,000 28,000-32,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 28,000-31,700 Amravati 3,000 28,400-31,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 28,200-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 28,500-32,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,100, Malkapur - 32,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-7,000 Dhaniya 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 648 648 AKOLA Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 669 669 Cottonseed refined oil 665 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 644 644 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 714 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 713 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 715 LATUR Soyoil refined 716 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 722, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 717, Solapur - 717, Supa - 720, Sangli - 723. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,400-26,800 26,300-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,500, Jalna - 27,100, Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 27,400, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.8 degree Celsius (62.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.