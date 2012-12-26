Nagpur, Dec 26 Prices of select edible oils softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia reported down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 663 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 840 820 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 700 Soyoil Solvent 655 660 Cottonseed refined 663 663 Cottonseed solvent 653 653 AKOLA Soyoil refined 697 700 Soyoil Solvent 657 660 Cottonseed refined oil 665 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 709 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 710, Supa - 710, Sangli - 716. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,700 28,200-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,100 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 07.9 degree Celsius (46.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 8 degree Celsius respectively. * * * * ATTN: Nagpur APMC is officially open but no trading activity reported till 3 pm today as farmers launched stir as stockists failed to give payment.