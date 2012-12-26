Nagpur, Dec 26 Prices of select edible oils softened at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend.
Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia reported down. Easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival
reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading
activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 705
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 663
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 645 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 840 820
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 695 700
Soyoil Solvent 655 660
Cottonseed refined 663 663
Cottonseed solvent 653 653
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 697 700
Soyoil Solvent 657 660
Cottonseed refined oil 665 665
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 708 711
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 708 710
JALNA
Soyoil refined 705 707
LATUR
Soyoil refined 709 712
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 711
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714,
Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 710, Supa - 710, Sangli - 716.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,700 28,200-28,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,100
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
07.9 degree Celsius (46.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 8 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *
ATTN: Nagpur APMC is officially open but no trading activity reported till 3 pm today as farmers
launched stir as stockists failed to give payment.