Nagpur, Dec 24 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell notably. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher rates and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on subdued demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. * About 30,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-33,100 28,900-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-33,200 29,000-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 28,500-33,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 29,000-33,300 Amravati 2,000 28,500-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 29,000-32,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,400-33,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-7,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 704 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 666 Cottonseed refined 665 670 Cottonseed solvent 645 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 703 Soyoil Solvent 661 663 Cottonseed refined 663 668 Cottonseed solvent 653 658 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 706 Soyoil Solvent 661 664 Cottonseed refined oil 665 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 7113 LATUR Soyoil refined 713 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 713, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,700 28,200-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,100 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 07.9 degree Celsius (46.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 8 degree Celsius respectively.