Nagpur, Dec 24 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices fell up at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell notably. Profit-taking selling by stockists
at higher rates and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according
to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival
reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading
activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on subdued demand from local traders amid release of
stock from stockists. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and high
moisture content arrival also pulled down prices.
* About 30,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-33,100 28,900-33,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-33,200 29,000-33,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 8,000 28,500-33,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 29,000-33,300
Amravati 2,000 28,500-33,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 3,000 29,000-32,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 28,400-33,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-7,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 704 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 666
Cottonseed refined 665 670
Cottonseed solvent 645 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 701 703
Soyoil Solvent 661 663
Cottonseed refined 663 668
Cottonseed solvent 653 658
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 706
Soyoil Solvent 661 664
Cottonseed refined oil 665 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 712 715
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 711 713
JALNA
Soyoil refined 709 7113
LATUR
Soyoil refined 713 716
NANDED
Soyoil refined 712 715
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718,
Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 713,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 720.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,700 28,200-28,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,100
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
07.9 degree Celsius (46.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 8 degree
Celsius respectively.